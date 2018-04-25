Kourtney Kardashian pleit voor veilige verzorgingsproducten in Amerikaans Congres
De oudste van de Kardashian zusjes heeft de handen ineengeslagen met non-profitorganisatie Environmental Working Group, die een wetsaanpassing eist voor veiligere verzorgingsproducten en cosmetica. Het is immers al tachtig jaar geleden dat er in de VS voor het laatst iets is gedaan op dat gebied.
Kourtney werd zich naar eigen zeggen pas echt bewust van de ingrediënten in verzorgingsproducten en cosmetica toen ze haar eerste zoon (Mason, 8) kreeg. "Toen ging de bal aan het rollen. Als moeder heb je daar veel meer interesse in", aldus de realityster volgens People.
Kourtney kreeg destijds veel producten opgestuurd en ging er voor het gemak vanuit dat alles veilig was. "Ik hoorde later van mijn moeders vrienden dat dat helemaal niet zo is."
Kourtney Kardashian says she became interested in cosmetics after becoming a mom pic.twitter.com/WUn7BvOrYi link
Retweeted Corbin Hiar (@CorbinHiar): link
Next stop for @kourtneykardash: meetings with lawmakers.
"As soon as you mention Kourtney to staff, they're like 'boss, you've got to do this,'" @EWGPrez told me. pic.twitter.com/jwqoza6CX3
@kourtneykardash first time on the Hill to support the Personal Care Products Safety Act 2017 pic.twitter.com/3ZAx6nF5S3 link
Kourtney Kardashian says that as a mom it's important for her to know what's in the personal care products she uses. She's calling for new legislation that will give cosmetic companies a guideline of how much of a certain chemical they can use.@kourtneykardash#BeautyMadeBetter pic.twitter.com/9kkKcmIdlq link
