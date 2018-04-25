Kourtney Kardashian pleit voor veilige verzorgingsproducten in Amerikaans Congres

Kourtney Kardashian says that as a mom it's important for her to know what's in the personal care products she uses. She's calling for new legislation that will give cosmetic companies a guideline of how much of a certain chemical they can use.@kourtneykardash#BeautyMadeBetter pic.twitter.com/9kkKcmIdlq

J e n n y(@ JennVasquez_DC)