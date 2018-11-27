Kourtney Kardashian gaat naakt in GQ SD

27 november 2018

10u00 0 Celebrities Kourtney Kardashian siert de cover van het nieuwe nummer van GQ Mexico. De 39-jarige realityster ging volledig naakt voor haar meest pittige shoot tot dusver, en geeft alvast een voorsmaakje op Instagram.

Op de cover poseert Kourtney in een geribbelde bodysuit, verder in het tijdschrift prijkt ze in lingerie. Kourtney gaat zo haar zus Kim achterna, die in 2016 al uit de kleren ging voor het magazine.

Kourtney, die samen met haar ex-vriend Scott Disick drie kinderen heeft, vertelt aan GQ dat ze “kracht put uit naakt poseren en die kracht wil overdragen aan andere vrouwen”. “Ik voel me goed in m’n vel en ik vind het belangrijk om positieve beelden van ons lichaam te verspreiden”, klinkt het.

Hoewel Kourtney, overigens de oudste van de Kardashian-zussen, al meer dan een decennium meedraait in ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, geeft ze toe het nog steeds moeilijk te hebben met de negatieve kritiek die gepaard gaat met een leven in de schijnwerpers. “Ik moet constant werken aan mijn zelfzekerheid en mezelf eraan herinneren dat negatieve commentaar meestal komt van mensen die me niet kennen of niet in mijn situatie zitten.”

Slechte moeder

Die negativiteit mocht ze ook deze week nog aan de lijve ondervinden toen ze op Instagram een foto postte met haar driejarig zoontje Reign aan het zwembad. Ze werd er in de comments prompt van beschuldigd een slechte moeder te zijn omdat ze op haar laptop bezig was en “niet omkeek” naar haar zoontje die net uit het zwembad kwam. “Je kind heeft het f***ing koud, zorg voor je kind!”, schreef iemand, terwijl een ander eraan toevoegde: “Geef dat kind alsjeblieft een handdoek!”