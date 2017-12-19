Komiek en acteur T.J. Miller (ten onrechte?) beschuldigd van seksueel geweld
Op de Amerikaanse nieuwswebsite The Daily Beast verscheen dinsdag een artikel van een anonieme vrouw die beweert dat de acteur haar sloeg toen ze seks hadden, wat haar een bebloede lip opleverde. De vrouw beweert eveneens dat hij haar zonder haar instemming zou hebben gepenetreerd. Tijdens een tweede voorval zou hij haar bijna hebben laten stikken.
Todd Joseph Miller en zijn vrouw Kate reageerden met een uitgebreide verklaring. ''We ontmoetten deze vrouw een decennium geleden toen we samen studeerden. Ze probeerde ons meer dan een jaar lang uit elkaar te drijven met verzinsels voordat ze tegenstrijdige beweringen en beschuldigingen aanvoerde. Ze probeerde ons allebei in diskrediet te brengen door te stellen dat Kate het volgende slachtoffer van T.J. zou zijn."
Gebruik maken van het #metoo-klimaat
''Haar is gevraagd ons universitaire komediegroep te verlaten wegens haar verontrustende gedrag, wat haar enorm dwarszat. Ze raakte gefixeerd op onze relatie en begon mensen op de campus te vertellen dat ze ons kapot zou maken en ons leven zou gaan ruïneren. We zijn ervan overtuigd dat na verloop van tijd de ware aard van deze persoon en de feiten aan het licht komen."
De Millers beschouwen de beschuldigingen in het artikel als ''niets meer dan het herkauwen van haar leugens met de bedoeling ons te beschadigen''. Volgens het echtpaar maakt de anonieme vrouw gebruik van het huidige #MeToo-klimaat, maar weerhoudt ze op deze manier echte slachtoffers ervan naar buiten te komen met hun verhaal.
Kate & T.J. Miller’s statement: We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus “I’m going to destroy them” & “I’m going to ruin him.” We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, but also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced). We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators. We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda. We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real. We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives. - Kate & T.J. Miller
