Komiek en acteur T.J. Miller (ten onrechte?) beschuldigd van seksueel geweld DBJ

20u51

Bron: ANP 0 EPA T.J. Miller en zijn vrouw Kate Celebrities Komiek en Silicon Valley-acteur T.J. Miller wordt beschuldigd van seksueel misbruik en geweld. T.J. Miller en zijn vrouw Kate ontkennen in een uitgebreid weerwoord dat hij zich daar in zijn studententijd schuldig aan maakte.

Op de Amerikaanse nieuwswebsite The Daily Beast verscheen dinsdag een artikel van een anonieme vrouw die beweert dat de acteur haar sloeg toen ze seks hadden, wat haar een bebloede lip opleverde. De vrouw beweert eveneens dat hij haar zonder haar instemming zou hebben gepenetreerd. Tijdens een tweede voorval zou hij haar bijna hebben laten stikken.

Todd Joseph Miller en zijn vrouw Kate reageerden met een uitgebreide verklaring. ''We ontmoetten deze vrouw een decennium geleden toen we samen studeerden. Ze probeerde ons meer dan een jaar lang uit elkaar te drijven met verzinsels voordat ze tegenstrijdige beweringen en beschuldigingen aanvoerde. Ze probeerde ons allebei in diskrediet te brengen door te stellen dat Kate het volgende slachtoffer van T.J. zou zijn."

Gebruik maken van het #metoo-klimaat

''Haar is gevraagd ons universitaire komediegroep te verlaten wegens haar verontrustende gedrag, wat haar enorm dwarszat. Ze raakte gefixeerd op onze relatie en begon mensen op de campus te vertellen dat ze ons kapot zou maken en ons leven zou gaan ruïneren. We zijn ervan overtuigd dat na verloop van tijd de ware aard van deze persoon en de feiten aan het licht komen."

De Millers beschouwen de beschuldigingen in het artikel als ''niets meer dan het herkauwen van haar leugens met de bedoeling ons te beschadigen''. Volgens het echtpaar maakt de anonieme vrouw gebruik van het huidige #MeToo-klimaat, maar weerhoudt ze op deze manier echte slachtoffers ervan naar buiten te komen met hun verhaal.