Kleinzoon Judi Dench lijkt als twee druppels water op Ed Sheeran SD

21 mei 2019

21u24

Bron: Mirror 0 Celebrities Sammy Williams, de 21-jarige kleinzoon van Dame Judi Dench (84), lijkt enorm hard op muzikant Ed Sheeran (28). De gelijkenis is zo treffend, dat Sheeran zelfs overwoog om Williams in te huren als stuntman.

Dame Judi Dench heeft aan de Britse krant The Mirror verteld hoe haar kleinzoon, Sammy Williams, regelmatig tegengehouden wordt op straat omdat hij zo op Ed Sheeran lijkt. “Hij wordt echt bestookt door fans”, zei ze. “Dan lijkt hij nog meer op hem.” De gelijkenis was ook Sheeran opgevallen, die Williams uitnodigde op een van zijn concerten. De twee poseerden samen voor enkele foto’s en ook de muzikant verbaasde zich over de gelijkenis. Hij wilde Williams daarom inhuren als stuntman, maar die weigerde. Volgens zijn grootmoeder omdat hij geen munt wilde slaan uit hun gelijkenis: “Sammy weigerde om dat te doen, hij is echt een goede jongen.”