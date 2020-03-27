Kinderen William en Kate, Beckhams en andere bekende Britten klappen voor zorgmedewerkers LOV/Showbizzredactie

27 maart 2020

08u02

Bron: AD 3 Celebrities In navolging van veel andere Europese landen klapten vandaag ook de Britten voor medewerkers in de zorg. De kinderen van prins William (37) en zijn vrouw Catherine (38) gaven het goede voorbeeld.

In een Instagram-filmpje van Kensington Palace is te zien hoe George (6), Charlotte (4) en Louis (1) enthousiast hun handjes klappen om iedereen die in de zorg strijdt tegen het coronavirus een hart onder de riem te steken. Eerder riep koningin Elizabeth via Twitter op om 20.00 uur lokale tijd mee te klappen.

“#ClapForOurCarers is een kans om onze dank en waardering te tonen aan het personeel, vrijwilligers en iedereen aan de frontlinie”, luidt de tweet van Buckingham Palace. Daarna volgde een filmpje vanuit Windsor Castle, maar of de 93-jarige Queen daar ook stond te klappen, is niet duidelijk. Heel wat andere bekende koppen lieten wel een oorverdovend applaus weerklinken.

#ClapForOurCarers #ClapforNHS from Windsor Castle!



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gbk4c3FgjH The Royal Family(@ RoyalFamily) link

