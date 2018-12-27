Kim Kardashian onder vuur om lippenstift bij kleuter MVO

27 december 2018

17u20

Bron: ANP 1 Celebrities Blijkbaar niet alles wat Kim Kardashian doet wordt door de fans geslikt als zoete koek. Het kerstkiekje van Kim en haar gezin heeft wat boze reacties opgeleverd, critici vonden het echt niet kunnen dat de kleuter North rode lippenstift draagt.

Op Twitter en Instagram plaatste de Kardashian een foto waarop zij met haar drie kinderen North (5), Saint (3), baby Chicago en man Kanye poseert. Kim in een lange, glanzende witte jurk en de rest van het gezin in het zwart. Haar dochtertje North draagt knalrode lippenstift. Daarover zegt de sterrendiva: “dit kan best wel eens een nieuwe Classic Red Lip zijn die ik heel binnenkort ga uitbrengen”.

“Mooie foto maar waarom draagt het kleine meisje lippenstift? Wat is er mis met je?”, schrijft iemand op Instagram. Een ander vraagt zich op Twitter ook af waarom North lippenstift draagt. “Ik mocht pas lippenstift dragen toen ik 16 jaar was.”

Lachende Kanye

Kim laat de opmerkingen niet aan zich voorbijgaan en verdedigt zichzelf met “ze heeft het zelf uitgekozen hoor! Het is een speciale gelegenheid!”.

De vrolijk uitziende Kanye West kreeg daarentegen wel veel liefde van zijn fans. Na veel verontrustende berichten over de mentale gezondheid van de rapper waren velen opgelucht om hem breed lachend op de foto te zien. “Hij lijkt zo gelukkig!” merkte een bewonderaar op Twitter op.