Kim Kardashian moest dochter noodgedwongen in Halloweenfoto fotoshoppen: “Het was zo’n uitdaging” KDL

02 november 2019

16u55 0 Celebrities Het zal je maar gebeuren: je probeert een mooie gezinsfoto te maken, waarop jullie allemaal stralen in een prachtig Halloweenkostuum, maar dan wordt één van je kinderen doodsbang. Het overkwam Kim Kardashian.

Het gezin van Kim Kardashian en Kanye West koos dit jaar voor Halloween voor het Flintstones-thema. Kim werd Betty, North werd Wilma, Saint mocht dan weer in de huid kruipen van Fred, dochter Chicago hulde zich in de kledij van Pebbles en Psalm werd heel even Bamm-Bamm. Kanye was echt onherkenbaar, want hij kroop in een dinopak om Dino te spelen.

En net dat laatste beviel Chicago, de jongste dochter van Kim en Kanye, niet, laat Kim weten op Instagram. “Het maken van deze foto was zo’n uitdaging omdat Chicago enorm bang was van Dino. We probeerden haar uit te leggen dat haar papa in het pak zat, maar ze begreep het nog niet. Dankjewel aan onze fotograaf om haar in onze foto te fotoshoppen.”