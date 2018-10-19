Kim Kardashian gaat volledig naakt om oogschaduw te promoten, maar krijgt bakken kritiek: “Denk toch eens aan je kinderen!” SD

19 oktober 2018

10u19

Bron: The Daily Mail 0 Celebrities Kim Kardashian heeft opnieuw haar beste troeven bovengehaald op Instagram. Om haar nieuwe make-uplijn te promoten poseert te 37-jarige realityster volledig naakt, met amper een lapje stof over haar edele delen.

“Een beetje zilver op de ogen deze ochtend”, schrijft Kim bij de weinig verhullende foto op Instagram. Het kiekje maakt deel uit van een reclamecampagne voor haar nieuwe oogschaduwcollectie ‘Flashing Lights’, die vanaf vandaag verkrijgbaar is.

De foto’s worden echter met gemengde gevoelens onthaald. “Jij bent zo wanhopig” of “Denk toch eens aan je kinderen”, klinkt het in de comments. Eén volger gaat zelfs nog een stapje verder: “Plastiek. Plastiek. Plastiek. Is er nog iets écht aan haar?” “Was dit het beste idee dat je kon bedenken om oogschaduw te promoten?”, vraagt nog iemand zich af.

Naast de realityshow ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ focust Kim zich de laatste jaren alsmaar meer op haar eigen beautymerk KKW Beauty. Met haar 119 miljoen volgers op Instagram, waaronder voornamelijk jonge vrouwen, heeft ze er alleszins het gedroomde bereik voor.