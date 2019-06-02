Khloé Kardashian vergezelt superfan naar schoolbal KD

02 juni 2019

Khloé Kardashian (34) is op date geweest met een superfan. Narbeh, die een Kardashian-fanaccount runt op sociale media, kon zijn idool ervan overtuigen om mee te gaan naar zijn schoolbal.

Khloé en Narbeh kennen elkaar al een tijdje. Ze leerden elkaar kennen via sociale media door het fanaccount van Narbeh. Ze volgt het account en stuurt hem af en toe een berichtje. De ster twijfelde dan ook niet lang om samen met haar fan op date te gaan. Ze liet hem zelfs meerijden in haar limousine. Op de foto’s die de fan deelde, draagt Khloé een microfoon. Fans gokken dus dat het schoolbal ook te zien zal zijn in een aflevering van ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.