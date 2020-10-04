Khloé Kardashian onherkenbaar op nieuwe foto: “Is dit Ariana Grande?” MVO

04 oktober 2020

09u20 0 Celebrities Khloé Kardashian (36) ziet er alweer onherkenbaar uit op een nieuwe Instagram-foto. Haar volgers moesten twee keer kijken voor ze doorhadden dat het wel degelijk om hun favoriete ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’-ster ging. “Ik dacht even dat dit Ariana Grande was!”

En inderdaad, op haar nieuwste kiekje heeft Khloé inderdaad weg van de piepjonge zangeres. Met haar lange haar in twee paardenstaarten en een opvallend slank figuur lijkt ze meer op Ariana dan op de Khloé die we al die tijd in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ zagen. “Je ziet er niet meer uit als jezelf”, merkt iemand op in de comments. “Zijn het filters of ben je gewoon onder het mes geweest?”

Khloé ligt al onder vuur sinds mei dit jaar, toen ze voor het eerst met haar nieuwe look uitpakte. Ze trekt zich er echter weinig van aan. “Al die kritiek, zeg”, schrijft ze onder haar meest recente foto, naast enkele lachende emoji’s. Ze voegde er ook meteen enkele filmpjes aan toe, om aan te tonen dat er geen Photoshop in het spel is.