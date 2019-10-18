Kevin Jonas vereeuwigt vrouw Danielle op zijn arm MVO

18 oktober 2019

09u30

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Kevin Jonas heeft de liefde voor zijn vrouw op een bijzondere manier laten blijken. De oudste Jonas Brother (31) heeft een tatoeage met de beeltenis van Danielle op zijn onderarm laten zetten.

Het plaatje, een vrouw met een grote prinsessenjurk, is geïnspireerd op de videoclip bij het nummer Sucker. Die video heeft voor Kevin een speciale betekenis omdat het de eerste single is sinds de hereniging van de band. Bovendien hebben de vrouwen van de overige bandleden, Sophie Turner en Priyanka Chopra, net als Danielle een rolletje in de clip.

“Gloednieuwe toevoeging aan de familie”, schrijft Kevin bij een kiekje van zijn tattoo op Instagram. “Zo trots op deze periode in ons leven en om dit voor altijd te onthouden.”

Het is overigens niet de eerste familie-tatoeage van Kevin. Eerder liet hij al ‘Dani’ tatoeëren op zijn linker ringvinger samen met vier duiven die zichzelf, zijn vrouw en twee kinderen symboliseren. Onlangs koos de gitarist voor een plakplaatje van de favoriete knuffels van zijn dochter.