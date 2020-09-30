Kevin Hart vader geworden van dochtertje SDE

30 september 2020

16u32

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Gezinsuitbreiding bij Kevin Hart (41) en zijn vrouw Eniko (36). Het model beviel dinsdag van hun tweede kind samen: een dochtertje. Het meisje heeft de naam Kaori Mai gekregen.

"Een klein beetje hemel is naar de aarde afgedaald", schreef het model woensdag op Instagram. "Welkom op de wereld, kleine meid.” Kevin en Eniko hebben al een jongetje, de 2-jarige Kenzo. De comedian heeft ook twee kinderen uit zijn eerste huwelijk: dochter Heaven (15) en zoon Hendrix (12). Kevin en Eniko traden in de zomer van 2016 in het huwelijk.