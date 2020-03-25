Kevin Hart en zijn vrouw verwachten tweede kind MVO

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De vrouw van Kevin Hart is zwanger van het tweede kind van het stel. Dat heeft Eniko Hart dinsdag bekendgemaakt op sociale media.

“Baby nummer twee”, schrijft ze bij een foto waarop ze een beginnend babybuikje laat zien. “Met alles wat er nu gebeurt tellen we onze zegeningen en zijn dankbaar.” Eniko laat weten dat ze ernaar uitkijkt om binnenkort een zeskoppig gezin te zijn. Naast hun tweejarige zoon Kenzo heeft Kevin nog twee kinderen uit zijn eerste huwelijk: dochter Heaven (15) en zoon Hendrix (12).

Kevin en Eniko traden in de zomer van 2016 in het huwelijk. Vlak na de geboorte van hun zoon eind 2017 bekende Kevin in een radio-interview dat hij was vreemdgegaan tijdens de zwangerschap van Eniko. Hij werd afgeperst door iemand die daar opnames van had gemaakt.