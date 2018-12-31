Kevin Hart deelt oldtimers uit aan zijn personeel KD

31 december 2018

17u06

Kevin Hart is erg in zijn nopjes met zijn medewerkers. Dat liet hij nog maar eens blijken door zijn team te verrassen met peperdure auto's. Op Instagram laat hij zien hoe hij de oldtimers aan zijn naaste medewerkers uitdeelt.

De 39-jarige acteur werkte de afgelopen maanden samen met zijn team hard aan zijn ‘Irresponsible’-tournee. Die kwam eerder deze maand ten einde en om het succes te vieren, besloot Kevin zijn waardering voor zijn collega's te tonen met een extravagant cadeau. De ster uit ‘Night School’ vertelde zijn fans op Instagram dat hij acht klassieke auto's had gekocht voor zijn collega's, waaronder een gele Volkswagen kever en een crèmekleurige Mustang.

"De tournee is afgelopen en ik heb mijn team gezegd dat ik iets speciaals ging doen. Ze hadden geen idee wat het was. Ik heb mijn hele team verrast met oude auto's", zei Kevin in een video, voordat hij de auto's liet zien. "Ik meen het als ik zeg dat ik van mijn team hou, zonder deze kanjers zou ik niet zijn waar ik ben.”