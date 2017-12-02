Ga naar de mobiele website
Kerstbomen bij de vleet: deze celebs en BV's zijn nu al in kerststemming

Celebrities Hoewel de Sint in België nog door de schoorsteen moet kruipen, zijn heel wat bekende Vlamingen en internationale sterren nu al in kerststemming.

Zangeres Nicole Scherzinger ging al op bezoek bij de Kerstman.

It’s almost Thanksgiving and Santa won’t tell me if I’m on the naughty or nice list for Christmas 😉 Had a blast performing at @RosewoodLondon with #RosewoodMiniWishes ✨❄️🎅🏻

Een foto die is geplaatst door Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) op

Paris Hilton heeft zelfs al cadeautjes liggen!

It&#39;s beginning to look a lot like Christmas...🎄

Een foto die is geplaatst door Paris Hilton (@parishilton) op

Actrice Reese Witherspoon kan duidelijk niet langer wachten.

Who’s getting decorations up today?! #HappyYallidays folks! ( P.S. Use code MERRY to enjoy 25% off EVERYTHING @DraperJames - including this sweater!🎄DJ is also giving back 25% proceeds to @girlsinc! )

Een foto die is geplaatst door Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) op

Peter Van de Veire liet het al sneeuwen.

Wat! Een! Heerlijke! Lieve! Collega’s! EEN SNEEUWMACHINE! #grotepet

Een foto die is geplaatst door Peter Van de Veire (@petervandeveire) op

David Beckham heeft al een aangepaste outfit voorzien.

It’s official it’s December ... Let it snow Let it snow Let it snow ❄️

Een foto die is geplaatst door David Beckham (@davidbeckham) op

Ook Henri-Constant, de zoon van Griet Vanhees en Anthony Kumpen, is er klaar voor.

Happy hippo met zijn #uglysweater 🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ #cutie #funny #myboys

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@grietvanhees) op

Donald en Melania Trump lieten de kerstboom 'stralen'.

Getty Images

Model Alessandra Ambrosio ging een kerstboom kopen met haar gezin.

Photo News

Ook de paus liet al een kerstboom aanrukken in Rome.

EPA

Actrice January Jones haalde werkelijk alles uit de kast.

Spent my day making Thanksgiving dinner(rehearsal to see which pants I need to wear on the day), and now I’m on to Christmas. #winningthewknd #tummyachetea

Een foto die is geplaatst door January Jones (@januaryjones) op

Jamie Oliver kiest dit eindejaar voor 'a touch of gold'

Day 1 #JamiesChristmas ! Show me your TURKEY FACE . So guys today, on the first day of December, I&#39;m giving away NINE @kellybronze turkeys &amp; a copy of my Christmas Cookbook to the top nine people who show me their BEST turkey face. All you have to do is: 1) Take a photo of your best turkey face 2) Upload it with #JamiesChristmas UK entries only for this one, entries after 7pm tonight will not be counted. T&amp;C&#39;s apply (link in bio). Winners will be annouced tonight.

Een foto die is geplaatst door Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) op

