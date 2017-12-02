Kerstbomen bij de vleet: deze celebs en BV's zijn nu al in kerststemming
Zangeres Nicole Scherzinger ging al op bezoek bij de Kerstman.
Paris Hilton heeft zelfs al cadeautjes liggen!
Actrice Reese Witherspoon kan duidelijk niet langer wachten.
Peter Van de Veire liet het al sneeuwen.
David Beckham heeft al een aangepaste outfit voorzien.
Ook Henri-Constant, de zoon van Griet Vanhees en Anthony Kumpen, is er klaar voor.
Donald en Melania Trump lieten de kerstboom 'stralen'.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio ging een kerstboom kopen met haar gezin.
Ook de paus liet al een kerstboom aanrukken in Rome.
Actrice January Jones haalde werkelijk alles uit de kast.
Jamie Oliver kiest dit eindejaar voor 'a touch of gold'
Day 1 #JamiesChristmas ! Show me your TURKEY FACE . So guys today, on the first day of December, I'm giving away NINE @kellybronze turkeys & a copy of my Christmas Cookbook to the top nine people who show me their BEST turkey face. All you have to do is: 1) Take a photo of your best turkey face 2) Upload it with #JamiesChristmas UK entries only for this one, entries after 7pm tonight will not be counted. T&C's apply (link in bio). Winners will be annouced tonight.
