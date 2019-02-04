Kendall Jenner volledig uit de kleren voor Italiaanse Vogue

04 februari 2019

Bron: Vogue Italia 1 Celebrities Kendall Jenner (23) is geen preuts meisje meer. Dat bewees ze al eerder door volledig uit de kleren te gaan voor fotoshoots, en ook in de laatste editie van de Italiaanse Vogue wou ze dat blijkbaar nog eens duidelijk maken.

Kendall gaat immers ook nu volledig naakt, en draagt op de foto’s in het blad niet meer dan een paar handschoenen en hoge hakken. Het was fotograaf Mert Alas die de beelden zelf deelde via Instagram. De shoot werd geïnspireerd door de stijl van de oude Italiaanse films. Op de cover ging het er allemaal wel net iets zediger aan toe.