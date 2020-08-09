Kelly Osbourne ondergaat transformatie en valt 20 kilo af: “Je bent haast onherkenbaar!” TDS

09 augustus 2020

07u57

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Realityster Kelly Osbourne heeft een complete metamorfose ondergaan nu ze 20 kilo is afgevallen. De 35-jarige plaatste een selfie op haar Instagram waarop de verandering duidelijk te zien is.

De dochter van rockster Ozzy Osbourne laat op de foto haar nieuwe uiterlijk zien, inclusief lila kapsel. Fans van Osbourne vinden haar “onherkenbaar”. “Je ziet eruit als een ander persoon nu je bent afgevallen. Veel zelfverzekerder, prachtig,” schrijft een fan als reactie. Volgens Osbourne heeft ze haar gewichtverlies te danken aan een plantaardig dieet en veel wandelen.

Kelly Osbourne had merkwaardig genoeg altijd verwacht dat ze vroeg zou overlijden vanwege haar wilde levensstijl vol alcohol en drugs. “Ik had niet gedacht dat ik 35 zou worden”, aldus de zangeres en dochter van Sharon en Ozzy Osbourne eerder. Veel van haar vrienden hebben het niet gehaald. “Dat ik ze moest begraven was heel zwaar. Ik had lange tijd schuldgevoelens dat ik het wel had overleefd. Nu ben ik al bijna drie jaar nuchter.”

Haar toestand was lange tijd zeer ernstig, ging Kelly verder. “Ik sliep haast nooit. Ik ging ‘out’ van alles wat ik dronk of nam. Ik zat in een waas van katers en opnames. Ik weet niet hoe ik het zo lang heb kunnen volhouden.” De 35-jarige Kelly werd zeven keer opgenomen in een afkickkliniek. In 2017 besloot ze dat het roer om moest. “Zo wilde ik niet meer leven.”

Deze look had Kelly voor haar transformatie:

LEES OOK:

Kelly Osbourne na leven vol drank en drugs: “Dacht niet dat ik 35 zou worden”

Ozzy Osbourne, de rockende idioot die zijn eigen kinderen redt van de dood: “Iedereen wist dat papa compleet gek was”