Katy Perry verloofd met Orlando Bloom SD

15 februari 2019

13u47

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Katy Perry (34) is verloofd met Orlando Bloom (43). De zangeres postte een foto op Instagram waarop ze haar roze verlovingsring toonde. Ook Katy’s moeder, Mary Hudson, bevestigt het nieuws.

Orlando Bloom vroeg zijn vriendin Katy Perry op Valentijnsdag ten huwelijk. Op beelden die Katy’s moeder, Mary Hudson, online plaatste, is te zien hoe de zangeres onder een boog van rozen in de vorm van een hart staat, in Orlando’s armen. Ze schreef erbij: “Kijk wie er zich gisteren verloofde!” Ook de acteur en zijn nieuwbakken verloofde bevestigden het nieuws met een foto op Instagram, waarop Perry trots haar ring toont.

Perry en Bloom leerden elkaar in 2016 kennen op een feestje na de Golden Globes. Een jaar later gingen ze uit elkaar, maar amper enkele maanden daarna werden ze opnieuw samen gespot. Zowel de zangeres als de acteur waren eerder al getrouwd geweest. Perry trouwde in 2010 met komiek Russell Brand, maar ze gingen twee jaar later uit elkaar. Bloom heeft een 8-jarige zoon, Flynn, met zijn eerste echtgenote, model Miranda Kerr.