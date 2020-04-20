Katy Perry rouwt om het verlies van haar kat Kitty Purry LOV

20 april 2020

10u15

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Verdrietig nieuws voor Katy Perry. De 35-jarige zangeres heeft afscheid moeten nemen van haar 15 jaar oude kat Kitty Purry. Het dier werd dankzij haar beroemde baasje een ‘bekende kat’ en was onder meer te zien in Katy’s videoclip van ‘I Kissed A Girl’. Perry deelde het nieuws via Instagram.

“Vijftien jaar geleden verscheen Kitty Purry ineens voor het raam van mijn toenmalige vriendje. Ze was zwanger en zocht een huisje. Na twee nestjes gebaard te hebben, veranderde dit straatkatje in een mascotte die wereldwijd bekend werd. Kitty heeft haar negende kattenleven nu geleefd. Ik hoop dat ze in de kattenhemel is met heel veel zalmfilet en tonijntartaar. Lieve Kitty, dank je wel voor alle knuffels en je vriendschap gedurende onze jaren samen”, aldus Katy.

Het jaar 2020 is sowieso al een emotioneel jaar voor Perry. Ze is zwanger van haar eerste kind, dat ze samen met haar verloofde Orlando Bloom (43) krijgt. Hun voorgenomen huwelijk, dat aankomende zomer in Japan gesloten zou worden, is vanwege het coronavirus tot nader order uitgesteld. Daarnaast moest de zangeres vorige maand ook afscheid nemen van haar oma die overleed.