Katy Perry maakt geslacht van eerste kindje met Orlando Bloom bekend TDS

04 april 2020

09u12

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Katy Perry (35) en Orlando Bloom (43) verwachten een dochter. Dat heeft de zangeres op Instagram bekendgemaakt. “It’s a gril”, schrijft de Amerikaanse met hartjes erbij.

Een maand geleden maakte Katy wereldkundig dat ze haar eerste kindje met Orlando verwacht. Ook dat deed ze via social media. Ze vertelde toen blij te zijn dat ze haar babybuikje vanaf nu gewoon kan laten zien. Overigens zat er in haar nieuwe clip ook een verwijzing naar haar zwangerschap. Aan het eind van ‘Never Worn White’ wrijft de zangeres over haar buik.

Met de zwangerschap gaat een wens in vervulling voor Orlando en Katy. Het koppel liet al vaak weten graag samen een gezin te willen stichten. Orlando heeft al een zoon uit een eerdere relatie. De 35-jarige Katy wordt voor het eerst zelf moeder.

LEES OOK:

Zwangere Katy Perry bekent: “Ik kocht al babykleertjes toen ik nog single was”

Orlando Bloom had zes maanden bewust geen seks: “Ik kwam in contact met mijn vrouwelijke kant”