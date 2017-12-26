Katherine Heigl en man vieren hun tiende huwelijksverjaardag met naaktfoto
Katherine en Josh besloten een foto na te maken die ze twaalf jaar geleden lieten maken. Op de foto, die geïnspireerd is op 'The Royal Tenenbaums', een film van Wes Anderson uit 2001, zit Katherine in bad met een sigaret en een glas wijn terwijl Josh voor het bad zit met een hoofdband op en een glas wijn in zijn hand. Op de nieuwe foto liet Katherine de sigaret achterwege en ruilde Josh het glas wijn in voor een biertje.
Katherine plaatste bij de foto op Instagram ook een ode aan haar man en hun relatie. "Een aantal dingen zijn veranderd in die tien jaar. Ik ben gestopt met roken en ik ben wat kilo's aangekomen. Maar wat niet veranderd is, is mijn drang om bij deze man te zijn. Ik moet echter eerlijk zijn, er zijn momenten geweest waarop ik dacht dat we het niet gingen halen als koppel en waarop ik mijn hoofdkussen wilde nemen en hem in het midden van de nacht wilde versmachten. Maar ik zal je wat vertellen, hoe meer tijd ik met hem doorbreng, hoe meer ik begin te begrijpen dat hij het beste stukje van mezelf is. Hij is mijn 'veilige haven', mijn kampioen, mijn allergrootste fan."
So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people! A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man. I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan. He has bolstered my spirits more times than I can count and he has led me through the darkness back into the light even more times than that. In quiet moments of reflection I feel an overwhelming gratitude that I married this man. This man with his giant, compassionate heart. His laugh so hard I cry sense of humor. His passion and positivity. His talent and drive. His broad chested, sexy “ I got this” attitude. His joyful, unconditionally loving parenting style. I don’t think there’s a person who’s met him that doesn’t love him and I get to call him mine. He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me. So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some! #10thweddinganniversary #We’reStillTogether!
Reacties