Katherine Heigl en man vieren hun tiende huwelijksverjaardag met naaktfoto KDL

10u39

Bron: Instagram 0 EPA Celebrities Om hun tiende huwelijksverjaardag te vieren, haalden actrice Katherine Heigl, die we vooral kennen uit 'Grey's Anatomy', en haar man Josh Kelley hun fototoestel boven. Maar niet voor ze eerst het bad lieten vollopen en een drankje uit de koelkast haalden.

Katherine en Josh besloten een foto na te maken die ze twaalf jaar geleden lieten maken. Op de foto, die geïnspireerd is op 'The Royal Tenenbaums', een film van Wes Anderson uit 2001, zit Katherine in bad met een sigaret en een glas wijn terwijl Josh voor het bad zit met een hoofdband op en een glas wijn in zijn hand. Op de nieuwe foto liet Katherine de sigaret achterwege en ruilde Josh het glas wijn in voor een biertje.

Katherine plaatste bij de foto op Instagram ook een ode aan haar man en hun relatie. "Een aantal dingen zijn veranderd in die tien jaar. Ik ben gestopt met roken en ik ben wat kilo's aangekomen. Maar wat niet veranderd is, is mijn drang om bij deze man te zijn. Ik moet echter eerlijk zijn, er zijn momenten geweest waarop ik dacht dat we het niet gingen halen als koppel en waarop ik mijn hoofdkussen wilde nemen en hem in het midden van de nacht wilde versmachten. Maar ik zal je wat vertellen, hoe meer tijd ik met hem doorbreng, hoe meer ik begin te begrijpen dat hij het beste stukje van mezelf is. Hij is mijn 'veilige haven', mijn kampioen, mijn allergrootste fan."