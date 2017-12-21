Katherine Heigl deelt opvallende intieme foto's MVO

Het zoontje van Katherine Heigl is 1 jaar geworden en die mijlpaal deelde de 'Grey's Anatomy'-actrice met een aantal bijzondere foto's op Instagram. Hierop is Katherine onder andere praktisch naakt te zien, ten tijde van haar zwangerschap, vlak voordat ze een keizersnee onderging om haar kind Joshua Kelly Jr. ter wereld te brengen.

"Vandaag om 9.00 's morgens, exact een jaar geleden, nam mijn man Josh Kelly deze foto van mij, zodat ik me later kon herinneren hoe ontzettend zwanger ik was. Dit was vlak voordat we naar het ziekenhuis gingen en ik mijn baby kreeg."

"Mijn zoontje lag in een stuitpositie en had zich al een maand niet meer bewogen, dus daarom besloten hem via een keizersnede te laten halen. Ik was supernerveus en ook wel een beetje bang."

Katherine voegde eraan toe dat ze 'zo cool mogelijk probeerde te lijken op de foto' en dat ze heel gelukkig is om de eerste verjaardag van haar kindje te kunnen vieren.