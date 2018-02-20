Katherine Heigl deelt inspirerende foto's van haar strijd tegen de zwangerschapskilo's
"Het heeft me veel tijd gekost om opnieuw in vorm te raken", begint Katherine haar verhaal. "De eerste foto werd een maand na de geboorte van Joshua Jr. gemaakt. De tweede foto werd een jaar later gemaakt en de laatste foto is er eentje van afgelopen weekend. Ik wou dat ik nog wat meer foto's gemaakt had in dat eerste jaar, zodat jullie zouden kunnen zien hoe traag het allemaal ging, maar ik was die maanden zo druk bezig met me te verschuilen achter kledij en dus niet met het poseren in lingerie. Maar goed, ik heb een strandvakantie op de planning staan, in april begin ik met nieuwe opnames en ik had een grote drang om me opnieuw fit, sterk en sexy te voelen en die zorgde ervoor dat ik de laatste twee maanden de laatste babykilo's kon kwijtspelen. Ik wist dat mijn buikspieren nog ergens onder die buik zaten."
Katherine legt in haar post ook uit hoe ze haar strijd tegen de kilo's aanpakte. Ze ging aan de slag met de BBG-oefeningen, de bekende Bikini Body Guide, die ze gewoon thuis kon uitvoeren. "Ik ga niet liegen, de workouts zijn echt zwaar, maar de vooruitgang die ik de laatste vijf weken geboekt heb, hebben met gemotiveerd en geïnspireerd om door te blijven gaan. Ik ben zo dankbaar dat ik een jaar de tijd heb gekregen om mijn buikspieren terug te vinden en mijn achterwerk opnieuw op de juiste plaats te krijgen, zonder dat ik meteen terug aan het werk moest.
It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape. The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend. I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas...I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders! Anyway, I have a beach vacation coming up, a new job I start filming in April and my deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally loose the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried under that belly somewhere! I was wholly and totally inspired by Miss @rachparcell and the before and after pics she shared after taking the #bbg challenge. I had never heard of it but she looked so damn great (she had her baby just a few months before me) that I had to check it out. I found a fantastic app called #sweat that features several different #bbg programs you can choose from and makes it incredibly easy to do anywhere, which for me means in my bedroom at home! I won’t lie, the workouts are real ass kickers but the progress I’ve made in only 5 short weeks has kept me motivated and inspired to keep going! I am so grateful I’ve had a full year to find those ab muscles and get my butt back up where it belongs and wasn’t forced by work to snap back into shape but it is time to make the strength, fitness and overall health of my body a priority and I am so grateful that @rachparcell shared her story and got this mama motivated!
