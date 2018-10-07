Kate Hudson deelt eerste foto van pasgeboren dochtertje LVA

07 oktober 2018

04u10

Bron: USA Today 0 Celebrities Gisteren deelde de 39-jarige actrice Kate Hudson de eerste foto van haar pasgeboren dochtertje Rani Rose met haar 9 miljoen volgers op Instagram.

"Ons klein rozenknopje", schreef Hudson bij de foto. Op de foto zien we Rani Rose in een ziekenhuisdekentje gewikkeld. Ze draagt een schattig roos gestreept mutsje met een strik en lijkt in dromenland te zijn.

Haar volledige naam is Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Ze kwam ter wereld op 2 oktober.

Rani is Kate's derde kind. Ze heeft al twee zonen, een uit haar eerdere relatie met Muse-frontman Matt Bellamy en een met voormalig Black Crowes-zanger Chris Robinson. De vader van Rani is Kate's huidige partner, muzikant Danny Fujikawa.