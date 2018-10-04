Kate Hudson bevallen van dochter MVO

04 oktober 2018

07u18

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Actrice Kate Hudson is weer moeder geworden. De Amerikaanse zette dinsdag een dochter op de wereld, zo maakte ze zelf bekend via Instagram. Het meisje heeft de naam Rani Rose gekregen.

"We hebben besloten om haar Rani (uitgesproken als Ronnie) te noemen naar haar grootvader, Ron Fujikawa. Het is een eerbetoon aan hem. Ron was een bijzondere man die we allemaal erg missen", aldus de 39-jarige Kate.

Rani is Kate's derde kind. Ze heeft al twee zonen, een uit haar eerdere relatie met Muse-frontman Matt Bellamy en een met voormalig Black Crowes-zanger Chris Robinson. De vader van Rani is Kate's huidige partner, muzikant Danny Fujikawa.