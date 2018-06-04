Kat von D geeft extravagant trouwfeest
De tattoo-artieste, bekend van het programma 'LA Ink', droeg een vuurrode jurk op de bruiloft. Zondag deelde ze een foto van de plechtigheid. "Ik voel nog steeds de emoties van onze bruiloft gisteravond. Vandaag hebben we het met z'n tweeën nog eens doorgenomen. Onze huwelijksgeloften, de liefde van onze vrienden en alle kunst die we samen hebben gecreëerd", aldus Kat, die toezegde later meer foto's te delen "en meer over onze gevoelens over de dag, we zijn nu te overmand door alle liefde."
Kat en haar echtgenoot, muzikant Leafar Seyer (42) van 'Cholo Goth'-groep Prayers, kondigden vorige maand aan dat ze een baby verwachten. Leafar, die eigenlijk Rafael Reyes heet maar die naam voor zijn artiestenpseudoniem achterstevoren spelde, liet daarbij weten dat hun zoon de naam Leafar krijgt.
Still feeling the emotional electricity from our wedding last night with @prayers. We are spending today together reliving our vows, our beloved friends love, and all the artful beauty we created together, and I promise to share our epic wedding photos with you all soon as well as a bit more of our feelings about everything - as right now, we are both so overwhelmed with all the Love. Con todo la magia y amor en este mundo...
Such a beautifully emotional day today. Tomorrow, @prayers and I will have our wedding ceremony for our close friends + family. This has been the sweetest, most stress-free experience where we continuosly fell in love with each other all over again with each day counting down. This is a photo of 3 carnations that our dear friends @majestyblack brought us tonight after our rehearsal and soundcheck. Red carnations are @prayers favourite flower, and the 3 represent him, me, and our sweet baby boy we are adding to our family. All I can say right now is that i am so grateful for my dear friends, and for my sweet husband. ❤️ Lastly, thank you all for all the love and for understanding that starting tomorrow we will most likely be stepping away from our phones for a while to be as present as possible on such a beautiful day. X
Reacties