Kat von D geeft extravagant trouwfeest

04 juni 2018

10u28

Bron: ANP 3 Celebrities Alhoewel ze in februari al formeel in het huwelijksbootje stapte, is Kat von D (36) zaterdagavond getrouwd voor familie en vrienden. De huwelijksplechtigheid vond plaats in Beverly Hills.

De tattoo-artieste, bekend van het programma 'LA Ink', droeg een vuurrode jurk op de bruiloft. Zondag deelde ze een foto van de plechtigheid. "Ik voel nog steeds de emoties van onze bruiloft gisteravond. Vandaag hebben we het met z'n tweeën nog eens doorgenomen. Onze huwelijksgeloften, de liefde van onze vrienden en alle kunst die we samen hebben gecreëerd", aldus Kat, die toezegde later meer foto's te delen "en meer over onze gevoelens over de dag, we zijn nu te overmand door alle liefde."

Kat en haar echtgenoot, muzikant Leafar Seyer (42) van 'Cholo Goth'-groep Prayers, kondigden vorige maand aan dat ze een baby verwachten. Leafar, die eigenlijk Rafael Reyes heet maar die naam voor zijn artiestenpseudoniem achterstevoren spelde, liet daarbij weten dat hun zoon de naam Leafar krijgt.

