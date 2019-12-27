Kardashians onder vuur om peperdure, 'belachelijke' kerstcadeautjes voor kinderen: “Schamen jullie je niet?” MVO

27 december 2019

08u46

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De familie Kardashian/Jenner heeft een hoop kritiek gekregen op de kerstcadeautjes die de jongste generatie van de clan dit jaar kreeg. De realitysterren pakten flink uit, met onder meer een diamanten ring voor een van de jongste leden van de familie, de eenjarige Stormi.

Kourtney Kardashian gaf haar kinderen een puppy voor Kerst, wat haar op een sneer van veel volgers kwam te staan. Die namen aan dat dat betekende dat ze haar andere hond, Honey, had weggedaan. De oudste dochter van Kris Jenner reageerde zelf op de comments bij een van haar posts. “Wow, wat een negativiteit”, schreef ze toen iemand suggereerde dat haar nieuwe pup een tijdelijke naam kreeg omdat ze hem toch snel zou wegdoen. “We hebben Honey nog, maar dank voor je vooroordelen. Ik denk dat de kerstman je dit jaar heeft overgeslagen, vandaar je houding.”

Kim Kardashian en Kanye West gaven hun oudste dochter North een jack dat Michael Jackson droeg naar de 65e verjaardag van Elizabeth Taylor. Kardashian kocht dat volgens E! op een veiling voor een kleine 66.000 dollar (bijna 60.000 euro). Het cadeautje viel bij veel fans en volgers niet in goede aarde, vanwege de kindermisbruikbeschuldigingen aan het adres van Jackson. Een twitteraar schreef: “Wat een doordacht cadeau voor een kind. Schamen jullie je niet? Als je het wil afmaken, stel ik een broek voor die is gedragen door Bill Cosby, de sokken van R. Kelly en een hoed die Gary Glitter eerder op had.”

Ook een van de cadeautjes die Kylie Jenner kocht voor haar dochter Stormi zorgde voor verontwaardiging. De cosmetica-ondernemer gaf een diamanten ring aan haar kind, dat begin februari 2 jaar wordt. De realityster verwijderde later een foto die ze deelde van nog een presentje voor haar dochter: een pony. Daar had ze bij geschreven: “Stormi had de beste Kerst ooit.” Eerder in de week kreeg het meisje van oma Kris Jenner al een twee verdiepingen tellend tuinhuis.