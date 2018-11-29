JWoww van ‘Jersey Shore’ kapot van verdriet door nieuwsbericht over haar autistische zoontje TDS

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Jersey Shore-castlid Jenni Farley is niet blij met een artikel op Hollywood Life, waarin ze vertelt over de autismediagnose van haar zoontje Greyson (2). JWoww beschuldigt de entertainmentsite ervan haar kind als clickbait te gebruiken.

Volgens de realityster was er afgesproken dat het verhaal ging over haar verzorgingsproducten. In het interview liet ze weten dat ze een kinderlijn op de markt gaat brengen, waarbij een deel van de opbrengst gaat naar autisme-organisaties. Ze vertelde dat die stoornis onlangs is gediagnosticeerd bij haar zoontje, waarop de site het verhaal dat Greyson autisme heeft als ‘exclusief nieuws’ bracht.

“Dat zijn diagnose werd gebruikt als clickbait brak mijn hart, ik ben er pissig over”, schrijft Jenni op Instagram bij een foto van het jongetje. “Zijn verhaal is me te dierbaar, dat valt niet in zo’n artikel te beschrijven.”

In het stuk sprak de realityster wel over de ontwikkeling van Greyson, die volgens JWoww stappen vooruit maakt. In augustus besprak ze op Instagram haar zorgen over het jongetje, dat net twee was geworden en nog niet kon praten. “Hij begrijpt woorden inmiddels beter”, vertelt ze nu. “Het was niet alleen dat hij niet kon praten, maar hij wist niet wat ‘schoen’ was, of ‘Greyson’. Nu begrijpt hij simpele woorden, en dat is een hele vooruitgang.”