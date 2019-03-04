Justin Timberlake feliciteert vrouw Jessica Biel met romantisch berichtje op Instagram lva

Bron: ANP/BuzzE 0 Celebrities Jessica Biel is jarig en dat laat haar man Justin Timberlake niet onopgemerkt voorbijgaan. Via Instagram feliciteert hij de liefde van zijn leven, door meerdere foto's van hen samen te plaatsen en er een lieve tekst bij te schrijven.

“Mijn levenspartner....jij bent het meest fantastische mens dat ik ooit heb ontmoet. Jij laat me lachen en van het leven houden zoals ik nooit had gedacht te kunnen. Ik ben blij met elk moment dat wij delen en ik kan niet wachten om dat nog heel veel jaren samen met jou te doen. Gefeliciteerd, godin. Liefs, je hubby”, aldus Justin.

Justin en Jessica steken hun liefde voor elkaar niet onder stoelen of banken. Zo posten ze beide regelmatig berichten waarin ze zeggen hoeveel ze van elkaar houden. Afgelopen oktober was het stel 6 jaar getrouwd. Hun liefde werd bezegeld door de komst van zoontje Silas in 2015.