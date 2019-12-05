Justin Timberlake excuseert zich bij echtgenote na zatte avond met andere vrouw: “Ik heb spijt van mijn gedrag” KD

05 december 2019

07u46

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Justin Timberlake werd een paar weken geleden gespot toen hij de hand vasthield van actrice Alisha Wainwright. Meteen gonsde het van de geruchten. De zanger zegt nu dat hij de zaak niet goed heeft ingeschat. Op sociale media excuseert hij zich publiekelijk bij zijn vrouw. "Ik heb die avond te veel gedronken en heb spijt van mijn gedrag. Sorry, ik zou beter moeten weten.”

Vorige week doken foto's op waarop hij samen met Alisha Wainwright te zien is in een bar in New Orleans, waar de twee samen werken aan de film ‘Palmer’. De acteur blijft er wel bij dat er verder niets gebeurd is. Toch excuseert hij zich nu voor het hand in hand lopen."Dit is niet het voorbeeld dat ik wil zijn voor mijn zoon. Ik bied mijn excuses aan aan mijn geweldige vrouw en familie voor deze gênante situatie. Ik blijf erop focussen de beste vader en echtgenoot te zijn die ik kan zijn. Nu was ik dat niet.”

Justin Timberlake trouwde zeven jaar geleden met Jessica Biel. Hun zoon Silas is vier jaar. Deze week liet Alisha Wainwright ook al weten dat er niets speelt tussen hen.