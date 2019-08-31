Justin Bieber worstelt nog steeds met depressie: “God sleept mij door een zware periode” Redactie

31 augustus 2019

10u00

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Justin Bieber worstelt nog altijd met zijn gevoelens en emoties. Op Instagram zegt de 25-jarige zanger dat hij nog altijd een moeilijke tijd doormaakt, maar dat God hem er doorheen helpt.

“God sleept mij door een zware periode. Vertrouwen hebben in Jezus tijdens je slechtste tijden is het zwaarste dat er is”, aldus Justin, die gisteravond op het podium van zijn kerk klom voor een lofzang. “Ik wil ook mijn vrouw bedanken omdat ze mij zo bijstaat op dit punt in mijn leven.”



De popster leerde uit de bijbel dat je alleen maar blij moet zijn wanneer je met obstakels te maken krijgt. “Dat klinkt gestoord aangezien je je verschrikkelijk voelt wanneer je voor dergelijke uitdagingen staat. Maar we zijn dankbaar en aanbidden God voor wat we wel hebben.” Bieber sluit af met de wijze woorden dat niets voor eeuwig duurt. “Door wat voor pijn je ook gaat, blijf tegen jezelf zeggen dat het niet voor eeuwig doorgaat.”



Het is bekend dat Justin en zijn vrouw Hailey allebei erg gelovig zijn en veel kracht putten uit hun bezoekjes aan de kerk. Een tijdje terug maakte Bieber bekend met mentale problemen te kampen. Dankzij Hailey (Baldwin, red.) zou de zanger op het juiste spoor blijven, mede dankzij hun geloof in God.