Justin Bieber schenkt geld aan China in strijd tegen Coronavirus LOV

13 februari 2020

21u14

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De schrijnende situatie in China door het nieuwe Coronavirus is ook Justin Bieber niet ontgaan. Op Instagram deelt de 25-jarige zanger zijn medeleven aan de Chinese bevolking.

“Hoe gaat het China, Justin Bieber hier. Ik wou even zeggen dat ik weet dat het een heel enge tijd is in jullie land nu. Mijn gebeden en steun gaan naar jullie uit, jullie zijn geweldig. Ik spreek jullie snel”, aldus de Canadese zanger op Instagram.

Justin zegt verder dat hij zich niet kan voorstellen hoe eng het zou zijn als een nieuwe ziekte zijn vrouw en familie en vrienden zou bedreigen. Hij heeft daarom ook een donatie gedaan om te helpen. De zanger sluit zijn boodschap af door zijn volgers op te roepen om samen te komen en steun te bieden. “Of het nu om een virus gaat of bosbranden, we moeten er allemaal voor elkaar zijn.”