Justin Bieber scheert snor af, tot grote vreugde van fans

17 februari 2020

08u00

Goed nieuws voor alle Justin Bieber-fans die zijn vlassige snor maar helemaal niets vonden. De zanger heeft zijn snor namelijk afgeschoren en ziet er volgens zijn Instagram-volgers weer fris en fruitig uit. Bieber deelde zijn glad geschoren snoet op sociale media.

Justin’s fans smeekten hem al een poosje afscheid te nemen van zijn snor, omdat ze hem er niet bepaald knapper door vonden worden. Kennelijk heeft hij naar hen geluisterd en toonde hij op Instagram zijn nieuwe look. “Ik heb me geschoren, mijn snor is voor nu even met vakantie maar komt binnenkort wel terug,” aldus de 25-jarige popster.

Zijn fans reageren vooralsnog zeer enthousiast. “Beter! Ik vond het echt niks die snor,” schrijft een volger. Een ander reageert: “Thank God, eindelijk is dat vieze snorretje weg. Zag er echt niet uit, man.”

Hailey Bieber, Justin’s vrouw, was ook te spreken over het nieuwe uiterlijk van haar man. “Yeeeeeee!”, postte ze onder de foto, met hartjes emoji’s erbij.