Justin Bieber poseert aan de voeten van zijn Hailey: "Mannen staan al te lang op een voetstuk"

07 oktober 2020

16u27

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Justin en Hailey Bieber vieren hun eenjarige huwelijksjubileum met een sensuele shoot in de Italiaanse Vogue. De boodschap: mannen hebben in de maatschappij lang genoeg op een voetstuk gestaan. En dus aanbidt een onderdanige Justin op de kiekjes zijn in latex gestoken vrouw om haar schoonheid te benadrukken. “Het is tijd dat het voetstuk wordt omgedraaid’’, aldus Hailey.

De inmiddels 26-jarige Justin en 23-jarige Hailey worden vaak gezien als ‘eeuwige tieners’, zegt Hailey in het bijbehorende interview. En dat is een misvatting: ze zijn getrouwde volwassenen die hun seksualiteit omarmen. Soms komt daar latex aan te pas. “Ik ben een liefhebber’’, bekent het topmodel. “Als ik het draag, voel ik me sexy, stoer.’’

Justins onderdanige houding op de foto’s is bedoeld om Hailey ‘te vieren’. “Justin stelt zichzelf in dienst van mijn vrouwelijkheid en versterkt die, waardoor ik me sterk, sexy en stoer kan voelen. Op sociaal vlak staan ​​mannen al te lang op een voetstuk. Het is tijd dat dit alles wordt omgedraaid.’’



Niet zoenen in openbaar

Hoewel de pikante outfits het stel dus niet vreemd zijn, ziet Justin zijn geliefde normaal gesproken het liefst naturel. “Zonder make-up, met mijn haren zoals ze eruitzien als ik uit bed kom’’, zegt Hailey, die benadrukt dat ze haar kledingkeuze niet voor hem aanpast. “Justin kleedt zich niet voor mij en ik niet voor hem. Het is een expressie van onszelf.’’



Dat de twee knuffelend op de cover van het blad staan, is voor Hailey overigens niet vanzelfsprekend. Lange tijd durfde ze Justin niet eens in het openbaar te zoenen. “Ik vond het moeilijk te bepalen hoe ik een relatie als deze, voor het oog van iedereen, moest voortzetten’’, zegt Hailey. “Maar er komt een tijd dat je de realiteit moet omarmen en moet toegeven wie je bent. (...) Het is een feit dat we van elkaar houden. En er is echt niets te verbergen.’’



Kinderen

De twee hopen een voorbeeld te zijn voor andere jonge mensen. “Zodat mensen over de hele wereld waarde hechten aan gezonde relaties’’, zegt Hailey, die geen haast heeft om kinderen te krijgen. “Het vreemde is dat ik altijd al vroeg kinderen heb willen krijgen, maar nu ik getrouwd ben, voel ik minder drang. Ik ben een ambitieus meisje met veel projecten. Het zal gebeuren, maar niet nu.’’