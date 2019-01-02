Justin Bieber onthult gezichtstattoo MVO

02 januari 2019

07u43 0 Celebrities Justin Bieber heeft een nieuwe tattoo, en dat op een bijzondere plaats. Het is de eerste keer dat hij zich in het gezicht liet tatoeëren.

Het woordje ‘grace’ staat nu geschreven boven zijn rechterwenkbrauw. Zijn echtgenote, Haley Baldwin, heeft een matchende tattoo met het woord ‘style’, maar die werd nog niet op beeld vastgelegd.

Het was niet Bieber zelf, maar zijn tattoo-artiest JonBoy die de foto op Instagram deelde. Daarbij schreef hij een boodschap over hoe dankbaar bij Justin was. “Zo vaak wilde ik het opgeven, maar dan denk ik aan mensen zoals jij die zich door mij laten tatoeëren en hun levensverhaal met anderen delen, en dat geeft me kracht."