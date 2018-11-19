Justin Bieber lanceert eigen kledinglijn KD

19 november 2018

17u47

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Justin Bieber (24) komt met een eigen kledinglijn. De zanger maakte het nieuws zelf bekend. De lijn krijgt de naam Drew House.

Drew verwijst naar de tweede naam van de Canadese zanger. Het logo van Drew House is een gele smiley. Justin maakte een account op Instagram aan voor de collectie. Al meer dan 30.000 mensen volgen de pagina op het sociale netwerk. Verder is er nog niks geweten over het nieuwe merk.

Justin treedt met de lancering van zijn eigen kledinglijn in de voetsporen van zijn collega’s Kanye West, Drake en Rihanna.