Justin Bieber heeft spijt van racistische opmerkingen: “Ik was onwetend” Redactie

06 december 2019

11u00

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Justin Bieber betreurt het dat hij racistische opmerkingen heeft gemaakt toen hij jonger was. De 25-jarige zanger plaatste op Instagram een bericht waarin hij aandacht vraagt voor racisme.

"Toen ik jong was, was ik onwetend en zei ik echt kwetsende dingen zonder de kracht van mijn woorden te kennen. Racisme komt nog steeds veel voor en ik wil mijn stem gebruiken om ons er allemaal aan te herinneren dat we allemaal mensen zijn en dat we allemaal gelijkwaardig zijn voor God", aldus de popster.

Bieber werd als 14-jarige vastgelegd op camera terwijl hij meerdere malen het ‘n-woord’ zei. Hij zong toen een racistische bewerking van zijn nummer ‘One Less Lonely Girl’. Eerder bood hij zijn excuses aan voor het vertellen van een racistische grap, nadat TMZ beelden hiervan naar buiten had gebracht.