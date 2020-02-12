Justin Bieber: “Een huwelijk is hard werken” LV

Tijdens een intiem concert in Londen heeft Justin Bieber zich uitgelaten over zijn huwelijk met Hailey Baldwin. Volgens hem kijken ze samen veel films en series op Netflix en vinden ze het vooral fijn om 'samen te chillen'. Dit meldt The Mirror.

De 25-jarige zanger liet ook weten dat hij het heerlijk vindt om getrouwd te zijn. "Maar vergis je er niet in hoe hard je aan een huwelijk moet werken, het is namelijk echt niet altijd makkelijk. Als dat zo zou zijn, dan zou iedereen binnen een zucht en een scheet met elkaar trouwen. Je moet de persoon waarmee je getrouwd bent elke dag opnieuw liefhebben, aardig voor elkaar zijn en er samen voor gaan. Als dat lukt dan is er geen beter gevoel mogelijk."





Bieber haalde ook de afgelopen jaren aan waarin het minder goed met hem ging. "Het was een pittige tijd, waarin ik veel meemaakte. Ik denk dat mijn nieuwe album die periode goed weergeeft. En nu mis ik vooral mijn vrouw heel erg, die hier vanavond niet bij aanwezig kon zijn."