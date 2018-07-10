Justin Bieber bevestigt verloving op Instagram: "Hailey, je bent de liefde van mijn leven"
De dolverliefde Bieber schrijft verder dat hij vastbesloten is om de rest van zijn leven met het 21-jarige Amerikaanse model door te brengen, en alles aan haar beter te leren kennen. ,,Ik beloof ons gezin naar eer en geweten te leiden, zoals Jezus ons door zijn Heilige Geest kan leiden in alles wat we doen en elke beslissing die we nemen. Mijn hart is VOLLEDIG en VOLLEDIG VAN JOU en ik zal je ALTIJD voorop stellen! Jij bent de liefde van mijn leven, Hailey Baldwin en ik zou het met niemand anders willen delen.''
In zijn liefdesverklaring aan Haily schrijft de zanger verder dat de twee elkaar perfect aanvullen en dat hij zich door haar een beter mens voelt. ,,Onze beste jaren liggen nog voor ons, ik kan niet wachten.'' (lees verder onder de foto)
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!
Magisch getal 7
Bieber vroeg zijn geliefde op de 7de dag van de 7de maand ten huwelijk, volgens de zanger een magisch getal, hoewel hij dat niet vooraf gepland had. "Het getal zeven is het getal van spirituele perfectie, is dat niet idioot? Het voelt fantastisch dat onze toekomst verzekerd is."
Ook Hailey laat via Twitter weten 'erg gelukkig te zijn'. "Ik weet niet precies wat ik in mijn leven gedaan heb om zoveel geluk te mogen ontvangen. Ik dank God dat ik mijn leven met zo'n geweldig persoon mag delen. Mijn dankbaarheid is niet in woorden uit te drukken", schrijft de Amerikaanse.
Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ link
