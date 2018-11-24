Justin Bieber bevestigt huwelijk voor het eerst: “Relaties zijn niet gemakkelijk” TK

Bron: People 0 Celebrities Justin Bieber is een getrouwde man. Dat wist de wereld al een tijdje, maar werd nu voor het eerst bevestigd door de artiest zelf. In een Instagrampost liet hij weten dat hij net zijn eerste Thanksgiving ‘als een getrouwde man’ heeft gevierd.

Bieber (24) zou in september in het huwelijksbootje zijn gestapt met zijn vriendin Hailey Baldwin (21). Ze deden dat in het diepste geheim, maar het Amerikaanse magazine People bracht het nieuws niet veel later naar buiten. Ooggetuigen hadden hen gespot bij de rechtbank waar de huwelijkscertificaten worden uitgeschreven. Zo’n certificaat is slechts 60 dagen geldig.

De twee hielden de lippen echter altijd stijf op elkaar, tot nu. In een verlate Thanksgiving-boodschap bevestigde Bieber dat hij en Hailey man en vrouw zijn. “Mijn eerste Thanksgiving als een getrouwde man én als gastheer”, schrijft hij. “De eerste keer dat de twee kanten van de familie samenkwamen.” De zanger laat verder weten dat ‘relaties hard zijn en liefde niet altijd makkelijk is’. “Maar dankjewel Jesus dat je mij laat zien hoe het moet. Elke dag maakt deel uit van een leerproces. Ik probeer meer te zijn zoals hij: geduldig, vriendelijk, onbaatzuchtig. Ik heb een hele weg af te leggen, maar de gratie van God is voldoende.”

De jonge artiest mag hopen dat zijn huwelijk lang blijft duren, want naar verluidt zijn hij en Hailey getrouwd zonder huwelijkscontract, wat betekent dat ze in het geval van een scheiding de helft van zijn fortuin krijgt. Bieber heeft op dit moment maar liefst 265 miljoen dollar (ofwel 229,5 miljoen euro) op zijn bankrekening staan. Baldwin daarentegen heeft ‘slechts’ 3 miljoen dollar (2,5 miljoen euro) op haar naam.