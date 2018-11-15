Juliette Lewis vraagt Britney Spears om hulp in doldwaze video: “Kan jij ons redden?” KD

15 november 2018

16u07

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Juliette Lewis (45) heeft op Instagram enkele video’s online geplaatst waarin ze Britney Spears vraagt de wereld te redden. Fans dachten even dat de schreeuwende actrice gek geworden was, maar het blijkt om een grapje te gaan. “Ik maakte het filmpje om mensen te doen glimlachen", vertelt ze.

De Amerikaanse actrice danst in haar auto op de tonen van ‘Work B**ch’, een liedje dat Britney in 2013 dropte. “Kan je ons niet redden, Britney Spears? Kunnen we gered worden?”, schreeuwt ze. “Of beheerst Satan het universum?”

Fans van de ster zaten met heel wat vragen na het zien van het filmpje. De actrice verklaarde zelf dat ze het maakte om mensen te doen lachen. “Terwijl we allemaal proberen om de vreselijke bosbranden in Californië te verwerken, probeer ik om wat humor te brengen waar ik kan”, schrijft ze onder de post.