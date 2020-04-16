Johnny Depp nu ook actief op Instagram BDB

16 april 2020

19u51

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Net als veel collega’s is ook Johnny Depp (56) tegenwoordig actief op Instagram. De acteur maakte donderdagavond zijn profiel aan en z'n eerste foto haalde meteen al honderdduizenden likes.

"Hallo allemaal, ik ben op dit moment bezig om iets te filmen voor jullie... Geef me even", schrijft Johnny bij het eerste kiekje. De ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’-ster zit op een bankje aan een tafeltje gevuld met kaarsen in een donkere ruimte die iets weg heeft van een grot.

In de drie uur dat het account van Johnny online is, heeft hij al bijna 600.000 volgers vergaard. Of hij ook het record van Jennifer Aniston gaat breken valt nog af te wachten. Vorig jaar begon de ‘Friends’-actrice ook eindelijk een Instagrampagina. Zij had toen na 5 uur en 16 minuten al 1 miljoen volgers.