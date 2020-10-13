John Travolta brengt hulde aan overleden echtgenote: “Gelukkige verjaardag schat” BDB

13 oktober 2020

20u26

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Kelly Preston, de in juli overleden echtgenote van John Travolta (66), zou dinsdag normaal 58 jaar geworden zijn. Om dat moment toch niet zomaar voorbij te laten gaan, postte de ‘Grease’-acteur een mooi eerbetoon op Instagram.

Travolta deelde twee kiekjes: één van het huwelijk van z’n ouders en één van z’n eigen trouwpartij met Kelly. “Gelukkige verjaardag schat”, schreef hij erbij. “Ik vond deze foto van het huwelijk van mama en papa. Het was fijn om die naast die van ons te leggen. Ik geef je al m’n liefde.”

Preston stierf afgelopen juli na een twee jaar durend gevecht tegen borstkanker. Het koppel stapte in 1991 in het huwelijksbootje en kreeg twee kinderen: Ella (20) en Benjamin (9). “Ik heb nooit iemand zo sterk, moedig, mooi en liefdevol ontmoet als jij”, postte hun dochter na het overlijden. “Iedereen die je kent of ontmoet heeft, weet je dat je straalt en dat je iedereen rond je gelukkig maakt. Bedankt om er al die tijd voor mij geweest te zijn.”