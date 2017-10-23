John Stamos is verloofd Redactie

12u54 0

De 54-jarige acteur die we ons nog herinneren als oom Jesse uit de reeks Full House, heeft eindelijk de ware liefde gevonden. De gelukkige is actrice Cailtin McHugh (31), die Stamos eind vorig jaar leerde kennen. De aankondiging kwam er in de vorm van een schattige tekening van het paar met het Disneyland kasteel als achtergrond. ‘Ik heb het gevraagd, en ze heeft ja gezegd!’ Klinkt het enthousiast. ‘En we leefden nog lang en gelukkig!’

EPA

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:56.574074074074076% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bak5t3-Hu1g/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after💍</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door John Stamos (@johnstamos) op <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-10-23T04:09:29+00:00">22 Okt 2017 om 9:09 PDT</time></p></div></blockquote>

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50.0% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ4EfpLAlDc/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">I’ll always be the #Mickey to his.....whatever he feels like wearing 🙈 Day 5: #Mickeystyle !! Here’s a Mickey #disneybound #tbt @disneystyle Clothing from @uniquevintage Shoes are the @Disney @vans line #fallintodisneystyle #disneystyle</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Een bericht gedeeld door Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) op <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-10-05T18:17:50+00:00">5 Okt 2017 om 11:17 PDT</time></p></div></blockquote>

