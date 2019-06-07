Joe Jonas kuste bijna met dubbelganger van zijn vrouw KD

07 juni 2019

15u59

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Hoewel Joe Jonas en Sophie Turner al drie jaar samen zijn, heeft de zanger toch een keer bijna een dubbelganger van de actrice gekust. Op de set van ‘Game of Thrones’ ging hij bijna de mist in.

In een gesprek met het Australische radiostation Nova 106.9 vertelt Sophie over het hilarische moment dat Joe tijdens de opnames van de hitserie naar de stuntvrouw van Sophie toeliep en aanstalten maakte haar te kussen. Op het laatste moment kreeg hij zijn fout door en verontschuldigde hij zich. Sophie snapt de verwarring wel. “Het is bizar hoeveel ze op mij lijkt”, lacht ze.

De zanger en actrice zijn inmiddels een maand getrouwd maar Sophie kan het nog steeds niet helemaal bevatten. “Ik weet niet of ik me al echt zijn vrouw voel. Natuurlijk voel ik me heel goed maar het is nog maar zo kort geleden dat we getrouwd zijn dat ik er nog van in de wolken ben.”