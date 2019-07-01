Joe Jonas en Sophie Turner nemen gsm af van gast die huwelijk livestreamde KD

01 juli 2019

12u00 0 Celebrities Sophie Turner en Joe Jonas hebben geleerd van hun eerste trouwceremonie. Hun vriend Diplo, die eerder dit jaar hun geheime trouwpartij in Las Vegas livestreamde, moest zaterdag tijdens het huwelijk in Zuid-Frankrijk zijn telefoon inleveren. Dat beweert de dj op Instagram.

"Dit is de enige foto die ik heb van de bruiloft van Joe en Sophie Turner omdat ze mijn telefoon hebben afgepakt en in een kluis hebben gestopt tijdens de ceremonie", schreef de dj op Instagram bij een foto van zichzelf.

Hoewel Diplo de eerste onofficiële trouwceremonie uitzond op Instagram nam het koppel hem niets kwalijk. "We vonden het geweldig", zei Joe eerder in een interview. "We vonden het belachelijk, maar het was hilarisch dat hij de trouwkapel in liep en dacht: laat ik deze bruiloft eens gauw vastleggen.”

De zanger en ‘Game of Thrones’-actrice gaven elkaar zaterdag het jawoord in het Zuid-Franse Sarrians. De twee zijn sinds 2016 samen.