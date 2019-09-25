Jessica Simpson viel 45 kilo af in amper zes maanden tijd KDL

25 september 2019

11u22

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Birdie Mae, het dochtertje van Jessica Simpson is ondertussen 6 maanden oud, maar dat is niet de enige reden tot vieren voor Jessica. De zangeres en actrice is vooral blij dat ze sinds de bevalling heel wat kilo’s is afgevallen. 45 kilo om precies te zijn.

“6 maanden. 45 kilo afgevallen. Jawel, op mijn zwaarst woog ik bijna 109 kilogram. Ik ben zo trots dat ik me weer mezelf voel. Zelfs op de momenten dat het onmogelijk voelde, koos ik ervoor om er harder voor te gaan”, schrijft de mama van drie kinderen op Instagram. Jessica deelde er een foto van haar ‘nieuwe’ lichaam en eentje met haar dochter in haar armen.

Doorheen haar zwangerschap hield Jessica haar volgers al op de hoogte van haar groeiende buik en de kilo’s die er toen bijkwamen. Vaak deed ze dat met een komische noot. Zo toonde ze haar gezwollen enkels en liet ze in februari nog weten dat ze haar toilet had kapot gekregen.

Jessica verloor haar zwangerschapskilo’s door stevig te trainen met haar personal coach Harley Pasternak. Ook hij deelde de foto’s van Jessica en schreef er enkele lieve woorden bij. “We werken al twaalf jaar samen en ze is de liefste, beleefdste, meest respectvolle persoon ter wereld. En ondanks het feit dat ze al sinds ik me kan herinneren non-stop zwanger is, is ze 45 kilo verloren en ziet er jonger uit dan op de dag dat we elkaar hebben ontmoeten.”