Jessica Simpson onthult de naam van haar ongeboren baby MVO

21 januari 2019

06u36 0 Celebrities Jessica Simpson zit nog steeds op haar roze zwangerschapswolk en heeft via Instagram de naam van haar aanstaande kindje alvast wereldkundig gemaakt. De baby, een meisje, zou de naam Birdie krijgen, verwijzend naar de tekst ‘Birdie’s Nest’ die de zangeres bij de foto’s van haar babyshower voegde.

Jessica en haar man Eric Johnson verwachten wederom een meisje, nadat zij eerder ouders werden van dochter Maxwell Drew, die nu 6 jaar is. Maxwell is op de foto te zien met moeder Jessica, oma Tina en tante Ashlee. Ook Jessica’s beste vriendin CaCee Cobb is te zien op de kiekjes.

Afgelopen september maakte de zangeres bekend zwanger te zijn van hun derde kind. Naast Maxwell Drew kregen ze ook zoontje Ace Knute, die nu 5 jaar oud is.