Jessica Simpson is ten einde raad door zwangerschapskwaaltjes: "Kent iemand een remedie?"

12 januari 2019

12u01

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De zwangere Jessica Simpson (38) heeft haar volgers op Instagram flink laten schrikken. De Amerikaanse zangeres postte een foto van een enorm opgezwollen voet waarbij ze vroeg om advies.

"Iemand een remedie?! Help!!", schrijft Jessica onder het plaatje. Fans schieten de zangeres te hulp en komen met allerhande tips voor de kwaal. "Hou je voeten hoog en ga zo vaak als mogelijk even liggen", suggereerde er een. Een ander: "Tijdens de zwangerschap van mijn jongste zoon zei iedereen dat ik veel water moest drinken.”

Simpson is in verwachting van haar derde kind, een meisje. Ze heeft al een dochter Maxwell (6) en een zoon Ace (5). De zangeres, onder meer bekend van de hit ‘I Wanna Love You Forever’, trouwde vier jaar geleden met de voormalige sporter Eric Johnson. Het koppel is samen sinds 2010.