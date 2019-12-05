Jessica Simpson brengt haar biografie uit: “Het moeilijkste wat ik in mijn carrière gedaan heb” Redactie

05 december 2019

11u55

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Het schrijven van haar autobiografie was de moeilijkste ervaring uit de carrière van Jessica Simpson. Dat stelt de zangeres op Instagram, waar ze de titel en verschijningsdatum van haar memoires bekendmaakte.

Jessica Simpson koos voor de titel ‘Open Book’ en laat weten dat werken aan de autobiografie dan wel zwaar was, maar haar ook ontzettend veel voldoening heeft gegeven. Het boek komt op 4 februari uit in de Verenigde Staten. Of en wanneer het boek bij ons wordt uitgegeven in een Nederlandse vertaling is nog niet duidelijk.

Afgelopen zomer liet de zangeres in een interview met People weten dat ze niet van plan was dingen achterwege te laten in haar memoires. "Ik ben al heel vaak benaderd met de vraag of ik een boek wilde schrijven, maar het voelde nooit goed, tot nu", vertelde ze toen. "Ik hoop dat ik door mijn hele verhaal te vertellen en me niet in te houden, mensen kan helpen om hun angsten onder ogen te zien en hun moeilijkheden te boven te komen. Ik werk er zelf ook elke dag hard aan dat te doen.”